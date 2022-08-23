Nigeria: Why I Conferred Chieftaincy Title On Portable - Onitigbo of Tigbo

The monarch says people's account of his (Portable's) person differed from what he saw when he met the singer.

The Onitigbo of Tigbo-Ilu Land, in Ota, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, Olabode Thomas-Fagbayi, has justified why he conferred a chieftaincy title on the controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, on Monday.

The traditional ruler told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday that he honoured the famous Nigerian hip-pop singer with a chieftaincy title over his respectful act.

The monarch added that people's account of his (Portable's) person differed from what he saw when he met the singer.

Portable, as fondly called, has taken to his social media handle pictures and videos of his coronation as the Amuludun of Tigbo, Awori land.

The Zazu crooner announced on Monday.

He said he will now be known and addressed as "Chief Amuludun of Tigbo, Aworiland."

The singer declared that God made it possible for him ever to become a chief.

The ceremony coincided with the annual Tigbo Day, which saw Abass Akande Obesere perform and eulogise Portable at the occasion.

Portable is known for 'notoriety' in his words and actions.

Since the conferment of the chieftaincy title, some persons have questioned why the monarch found Portable worthy of the honour.

Justification

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The monarch told this newspaper that he never knew the famous artist until recently.

"I visited a school in my domain where I have gotten a report of misbehaviour among the pupils and students of the school. So, I went to the school to talk briefly with them. It was there that I was told that somebody called Portable was passing through my domain and was throwing money at people, and in the process, many got injured.

"Because of that, I summoned him to my palace, and he came twice, but I wasn't at the palace when he came. So, one day, I was walking on the road, and I saw him driving; I called for him, and he immediately came with his boys, and they all prostrated on the road."

The monarch also said the singer has his roots in Tigbo town and is well behaved.

"His mum is from Tigbo, and he too lives here; he presented himself as a responsible person, and we take him as that. Some people might have reservations about him, but even at that, he is our son."

The monarch added that the singer had also shown readiness to be part of the celebration of 'Tigbo day'.

Mr Thomas-Fagbayi, however, debunked social media claims that he was paid to honour the famous artist and insisted that he is a monarch whom "God has blessed."