Ghana: World Hausa Day 2022 Marked in Accra

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh (Dr) Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, on Sunday prayed and blessed the activities of the Hausas as they marked World Hausa Day 2022 in Accra.

The celebration, on the theme "Hausa, an Indispensable Tool in Ghana's Development" aimed to unite all Hausa youths within the country to support their abilities.

The World Hausa Day an internationally recognised day set aside to celebrate the culture and language of Hausa people, whose population is estimated to be 70 million people globally.

The day is observed to highlight the contribution of the ethnic group to global peace and development.

Hausa Language is widely spoken in Africa, especially in the West Africa sub-region and are blessed with rich and attractive culture and the language.

It began with a float at 11:00 a.m. from Accra Girl's High School through to Nima, Adabraka, Kaneshie, Shukura and finally Fadama at the Chief Imam's house.

Hausa Youth Ghana (HYG) organised the programme and was sponsored by the Al-firdaws Bite Restaurant crew.

According to the Executive member of HYG, Rabiu Maude, the theme was timely because it was time for all Hausas to come together to support their people become more efficient in the country.

"We are using this day to celebrate the successes and contributions of our people and deliberate on how we can use the Hausa language to foster peace and unity amongst ourselves in the country," he said.

Mr Maude noted that most Hausas were always discriminated and victimised in acquiring basic things in the country and advised that "it has to come to and end, being Hausa does not mean you are excluded in activities as a Ghanaian".

Donating an undisclosed amount of money, 200 breads, fifty packs of water and some drinks by the Al-firdaws Bite Restaurant crew to the chief Imam and Muslims, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Abdallah Sham-um said his donation was also to receive Allah's blessing to aid in the success of his endeavor.

Aside, he advised the general public to also do their best to promote and consume local brands and goods, in order to promote local industries as well as boost the economy.

"We all need to come together as one people in order to grow together, recently we realised that 98 per cent of frozen chicken that we eat comes from outside which is causing our country millions of lose," he said.

"If we all come together and do the needful, issues on the economy would decrease," he added.

Further, Mr Sham-um called upon stakeholders to givethe Hausa language the necessary push to be inclusive in our languages aside 'Twi'.

"The message is that, we should make Hausa an appreciated and recognised language in the country since it has helped in a way sustained the economy of Ghana," he appealed.