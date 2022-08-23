Ghana: Shai Lands Are Not Stool Lands - Asafoatse

Dodowa — The chiefs and elders of the Hiowe and Hiome Divisions of the Shai Traditional Area has disputed media publications that the lands in the Shai Traditional Area are stool lands under the Lekpedze Division headed by the President of the council Odeapeor Martey Kodjoe Awah IV.

According to them, Shai lands belong to the various divisions, clans and families as such cannot belong to one entity or division.

They have thus described the publications in the media as malicious, frivolous and blatant lies set to create confusion in the area.

"No single division or clan can lay claim to all lands in the Shai state, it would be a recipe for disaster if that action is left to stand".

Speaking at a press conference at Dodowa on Friday, the spokesperson of the Hiowe and the Hiome divisions, Asafoatse Tetteh Hlodji stated that the publications had created so much tension in the area and urged the clans and families who were the land owners to calm down and go about their daily activities without fear.

He urged the public to disregard the publications and deal directly with the allodia owners of the land and not through the Shai Traditional Council or anyone coming from the office of the president of council.

Asafoatse Hlordji stated that the three stools, the Lekpedze, the Hiome and the Hiowe are under different authorities and have the qualities to become paramount chiefs as such head the councils in that regard.

"No chief from one division can single handedly lay claim to or control any lands in the area."

He urged the people using the letter heads of the Paramount Chief and president of the council to desist from such acts as they are rather making mockery of the paramountcy and the president who is currently indisposed as such cannot read or write.