Ghana: Nii Ashietey Honours Memory of Late NDC Northern Region Chairman

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman hopeful, Nii Armah Ashietey has paid a visit to the family of the late Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila, the party's Regional Chairman over his demise.

The late Mobila was buried on Sunday in line with Islamic customs.

In a statement issued and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, Nii Ashietey said he learnt with a great sadness of the passing of the regional chairman who was also a father and comrade to him.

The sad event occurred on Tuesday, August 16 , 2022 at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

"This is a tragic moment to confront the NDC and Northern Region in particular. However, the inevitable nature of death makes it impossible to ask Allah why?" he added.

Nii Ashietey said at the moment, the party was left with the only option of praying for his soul, strength and fortitude for the family.

He asked for Allah's blessings upon his journey to the eternal world, adding "I believe his 'Kalmatul Shahada ' shall illuminate and expand his new place of rest."

He urged the party not to let the demise of the regional chairman break them down but rather unite them in the task ahead.

"We must honour his memory by working extra hard to achieve his dream of leading the NDC to increase our political fortunes," Nii Ashietey stated.

The National Chairman hopeful expressed optimism that the region would get a replacement for the late chairman in accordance with the constitution of the party.