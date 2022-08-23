Ghana: POLAS Holds Thanksgiving Service to Mark 70th Anniversary

A thanksgiving church service to mark the 70th anniversary celebration of the Police Ladies Association (POLAS) was held at the Police Depot Seventh Day Adventist Church in Accra at the weekend.

The theme marking the formation of the POLAS was: "Celebrating 70 years of women in policing in Ghana: her revolution and future."

Delivering the anniversary sermon, the Chaplain of the Police Depot SDA Church, Chief Inspector Pastor Samuel Marfo, emphasised the need for people not to forget their history of origin, saying history was a springboard on which one could aspire to greater heights in life.

Chief Inspector Pastor Marfo congratulated police females some of them in the high echelon of the policy hierarchy for their achievement in the police fraternity over the years.

He prayed God's guidance and wisdom for members of the POLAS to uphold the image and integrity of the service as they support their male counterparts in the discharge of their duties.

The President of the Association Superintendent, Rhodaline Annor, recalled that until 1952 in the then Gold Coast, there were no women enlisted into the colonial police force.

But, the narrative changed which led to the formation of the group with only 12 women at the time.

Today, Superintendent Annor who is the Director of Education of the Service said the Police Service can boast of over 10,000 female police personnel.

She said by dint of hard work, some of them rose to the top most position of Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).

"Seeing a woman IGP in the foreseeable future continues unabated," she added.

To this end, Supt Annor used the occasion to advise up and coming female police officers to be diligent in all their dealings in the discharge of their duties.

She conceded that in every institution there were bad nuts and therefore warned those tarnishing the good image through unethical behaviour in the service to desist from that as they would not be spared when found out.

The Ladies joined by the Adventist women in the Accra North District of the SDA church later donated undisclosed amount of cash in support of the Police Depot Church.