Gambia: Nordic Leisure Cancels Operations to Gambia for Upcoming Winter Season

23 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Yunus S. Saliu

The Nordic Leisure Travel Group, Stockholm, on Tuesday, 16th August 2022 cancelled its charter operation to Destination Gambia for the upcoming winter tourism season 2022, citing 'current situation' as the cause of the cancellation.

According to the Nordic Leisure Travel Group, "we all had high expectations for this winter season" but "unfortunately, the recovery for traveling after covid-19 pandemic has not developed as we first expected, one of the main reasons are the effects after the situation in Ukraine since 24th February," 2022.

They also disclosed that they have seen a big impact on the global economy with mainly higher costs resulting in a difficult situation for traveling from Scandinavia.

Meanwhile, "the above-mentioned uncertainties combined with higher costs and increase of passenger tax in Banjul Airport have resulted in low demand and bookings for the destination and are the main reasons for this decision."

In spite of the cancellation, the Gambia Tourism Board with its aggressive marketing strategy in place is optimistic about the winter tourism 2022 due in October.

Sampling the reaction of Aboubacarr Camara, the managing director of the Gambia Tourism Board (GTBoard) about the cancellation, he said the Nordic Leisure Travel Group's cancellation of operation to the destination is due to the difficulties the travel group is having which "about their recovery on Covid-19 as well as the implication of the Russia/Ukraine war. These are the reasons they mentioned."

About the 40 Euros or the 20 Dollars at the airport, "it is insignificant as far as the reasons for their cancellation are concerned because most of their problems have to do with their operational issues in terms of acquiring aircrafts and so on," DG Camara explained further.

He, however, expressed optimism about the upcoming winter season, saying during their outreach mission, some of the tour operators and the GTBoard were confident that the outlook was good and "is like the 2019 if not better off but not less."

Mr. Camara quickly assured that everything would be fine though it might not be one hundred percent but everyone will see lots of improvement."

Meanwhile, the Nordic Leisure Travel Group concluded that they would soon get back to the destination regarding the winter tourism season 2023 as they are looking to re-start the programme at a later stage.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X