Gambia: Water Side FC, Wagadu FC Relegated to 3rd Division League

Water Side FC and Wagadu FC were on Friday relegated to the Third Division League after finishing second-place from bottom and bottom-place in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League campaign.

The Water Side boys were demoted to the Third Tier after finishing second-place from bottom on the Second Tier table with 30 points.

The Wagadu boys were relegated to the Third Division League after finishing bottom-place on the Second Division League table with 27 points.

The duo will battle to win their Third Division League matches to regain promotion to the Second Division League following their demotion to the country's Third Tier.