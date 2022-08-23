Gambia: Physical Planning Demolishes Houses Worth Million Dalasis At Jabang Estate

23 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The Department of Physical Planning on Monday commenced the demolition exercise of houses blocking believed to have been built on waterways at the Jabang Estate.

This move came following the recent flooding in July which ruined some homes in the community.

According to one official from the Physical Planning, who were accompanied to the exercise by the National Disaster Management, the moves were ordered from the "top".

"These orders were given to us from the top. The identified houses or places are those that are blocking the waterways, causing floods in the area," said one official from the Physical Planning Department.

The exercise has left the victims and the inhabitants of Jabang devastated, particularly those living at the Estate.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X