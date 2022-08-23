Gambia: Physical Planning Demolishes Houses Worth Million Dalasis At Jabang Estate

The Department of Physical Planning on Monday commenced the demolition exercise of houses blocking believed to have been built on waterways at the Jabang Estate.

This move came following the recent flooding in July which ruined some homes in the community.

According to one official from the Physical Planning, who were accompanied to the exercise by the National Disaster Management, the moves were ordered from the "top".

"These orders were given to us from the top. The identified houses or places are those that are blocking the waterways, causing floods in the area," said one official from the Physical Planning Department.

The exercise has left the victims and the inhabitants of Jabang devastated, particularly those living at the Estate.