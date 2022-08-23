Gambia: Standard Bureau, EBA Project to Standardise Food Products

23 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Jankey Ceesay

The Gambia Standards Bureau (TGSB), whose mandate includes ensuring standards in both imported and local products in partnership with the Ecosystem-based Adaptation Project (EBA Project), recently convened a forum to devise means and ways of standardising three food products namely: Baobab, Honey, and Maringo to be fit for international standards and sales.

The event was held on Friday at the Governor's Office in Brikama.

Moriba Touray, Business Development Officer EBA Project, reminded that the country is blessed with food products that 'if standardised could help elevate the market and income.'

"We want to be able to produce and consume our own natural home-made food, we want to see our own products in the supermarket instead of them being filled with imported food items, this way we can empower ourselves and boost our country's economy." he said.

Marie Mendy, Principal Conformity Assessment Officer The Gambia Standards Bureau, said those mentioned products are widely used in the country, but they can't go beyond the country to international market because it is not standardised.

"The products normally when they reach the international markets, they are usually rejected or given for animal consumption. This is because they did not go through processes to fit the market," she said.

Haruna Badjie, Regional Social Welfare at the Governor's Office, said this will not only promote foreign exchange, but also create employment and the know-how, to the people involved in such processing.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X