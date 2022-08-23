Gambia: Govt Is Poised to Addressing Geo-Political, Economic Challenges-Finance Minister

The minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Hon. Seedy Keita has stated the government of The Gambia is committed to addressing the current geo-political and economic challenges through the "formulation of responsible fiscal policies and sustainable sectorial strategies" to improve the country's living standards and the wellbeing of citizens.

He made these remarks while delivering a speech during the joint launching of two agricultural projects held recently at Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre.

Organised by Central Project Coordinating Unit (CPCU) under the Ministry of Agriculture, the total for the two projects is valued at US$56 million and is to be implemented within five years across the country.

The duration of the Gambia Inclusive and Resilience Agriculture value chain development project GIRAV is from 2022- 2026 and funded by the World Bank at a tune of US$40 million grant while the Global Agriculture and Food Security Programme otherwise known as Global GAFSP receives funding of the Gambia Agriculture and Food Security Project (GAFSP) to the tune of US$16 million with the African Development Bank (AfDB) as the Supervising Entity.

The objective of the projects is to support and promote the development of inclusive, resilient, and competitive market oriented agricultural valued chains with specific focus on smallholder farmers and agri-business.

Among the expected results, is to contribute to improved market access, increase sales and competitiveness and also increase productivity and resilience to climate change.

Mr. Keita further stated that launching of these agricultural projects is another significant milestone in the "strong and time-tested partnership between the government of The Gambia, the World Bank and the African Development Bank."

He said the solutions being sought have revolved around pronounced efforts to rebuild political and economic relations with The Gambia's traditional development partners, as well as cultivating and consolidating partnerships with emerging ones.

He indicated that The Gambia's relationship with development partners is critical for the attainment of the long-term development objectives, as enshrined in the National Development Plan, the African Union's Agenda 2063, the UN Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals.