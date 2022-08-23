Gambia: Dabanani FC Grasp 1st Triumph in Gunjur Nawetan

Dabanani FC on Sunday grasped their first victory in the 2022-2023 Gunjur 'nawetan' after defeating GDC FC 1-0 at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field.

Wing wizard Salieu Nyandou alias Zala gave Dabanani FC the lead in the first minute of the match from a brilliant strike which eventually proved to be the winner for the Dabanani boys.

GDC FC responded back for an equaliser but to no avail thus the match ended 1-0 in favour of Dabanani FC.

Dabanani FC now bagged 3 points after their slender win over GDC FC.

The Dabanani boys will challenge to win their remaining group matches to progress to the quarterfinals of the 2022-2023 Gunjur nawetan.

GDC FC require to win their remaining group matches to avoid relegation following their narrow defeat to Dabanani FC.