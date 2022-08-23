Gambia: Dabanani FC Grasp 1st Triumph in Gunjur Nawetan

23 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Dabanani FC on Sunday grasped their first victory in the 2022-2023 Gunjur 'nawetan' after defeating GDC FC 1-0 at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field.

Wing wizard Salieu Nyandou alias Zala gave Dabanani FC the lead in the first minute of the match from a brilliant strike which eventually proved to be the winner for the Dabanani boys.

GDC FC responded back for an equaliser but to no avail thus the match ended 1-0 in favour of Dabanani FC.

Dabanani FC now bagged 3 points after their slender win over GDC FC.

The Dabanani boys will challenge to win their remaining group matches to progress to the quarterfinals of the 2022-2023 Gunjur nawetan.

GDC FC require to win their remaining group matches to avoid relegation following their narrow defeat to Dabanani FC.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X