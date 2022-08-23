Ghana: Ghȼ91.8 Million Disbursed to GPSNP Beneficiaries - Local Govt Minister

A total of GHȻ 91.8 million has been disbursed to the beneficiaries of the Ghana Productive Safety Net Project (GPSNP) since its inception in 2019.

The beneficiaries are from 80 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) across the country.

The Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD), Daniel Botwe, announced this at an implementation support mission meeting on the GPSNP in Accra.

He commended the World Bank for its continued support for the government's priority development areas, particularly Safety Nets for the poor and vulnerable in Ghana.

"We are excited about our collective achievements under the GPSNP and confident that the lessons learned will translate into a more effective and efficient delivery of GPSNP 2," he noted.

Mr Botwe expressed the government's appreciation to the Bank for agreeing to scale up the GPSNP 2, which became effective in January 2022 and would now cover 100 MMDAs, including urban districts.

He gave the assurance that the government would accept all feedback from all areas following the dialogue as part of the mission to improve delivery at all levels.