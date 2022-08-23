Liberia: The Country Is On Irreversible Progress

Pres. Weah tells Liberians

President George Weah says Liberia is now on a path of 'irreversible progress' and will never again return to its dark past.

He says government is committed to working in the best interests of its people, as its quest is to preserve the peace and keep moving the country forward.

Speaking Sunday, August 21, 2021, during a thanksgiving service held at the Monrovia Open Bible Standard Church on Old Road to climax his tour of all 15 counties that started last February with Montserrado \county as the last, President Weah said Liberia will return to the comity of nations as a respectable state in terms of development, but noted that while the country has come a long way, there is still a long way ahead.

He described the tour of Montserrado as a memorable opportunity to engage citizens on issues that confront them on a daily basis and reassured his government's commitment to addressing citizens' needs, including living conditions.

He reiterated his call for peace and love for one another, despite the increasing political tension in the country and fight for power.

Mr. Weah stressed that it is only through peace that development can be achieved, urging young people not to engage in violence, but to embrace education seriously, as it is the preparatory stage to become better citizens.

He lauded First Lady Clar Weah, Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, the Liberian Legislature, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the entire national security apparatus, for ensuring a successful county tour.

In his sermon, the Senior Pastor of the church, Rev. Philip Chea, said: "The sustenance of peace and victory over diseases are enough reasons for Liberians to remain grateful to God."

Rev. Chea said many Liberians were gripped by fear when the UN Peacekeepers ended their mission in Liberia, without realizing that God is the chief protector of peace.

He urged President Weah to continue his developmental initiatives and focus on steering the affairs of the State in God's love while urging Liberians to join in the rebuilding process of the country irrespective of political and social differences.

President Weah began his nationwide tour in February 2021, holding 88 town hall meetings in all fifteen counties that climaxed with the tour of all 17 districts in Montserrado County.

During those meetings, the President received over 800 development requests, including electricity, construction of town halls, administrative markets, recreational facilities, youth and women empowerment, which topped the agenda.