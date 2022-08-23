Liberia: CPP Unveils New Framework Document

Endorses Cummings

The Alternative National Congress (ANC) and the Liberty Party have approved a revised Framework Document of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), unanimously endorsing Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, Political Leader of the ANC as Standard Bearer of the revised CPP.

Liberty Party embattled chairman Musa H. Bility, has been named Chairman of the CPP.

This followed the fallout of the Unity Party and the All-Liberian Party, two other constituent parties of the Collaboration. Both the UP and the ALP took Mr. Cummings to court after they accused him of tampering with the original CPP Framework Document, which he denied.

State prosecutors eventually dropped the case because of lack of evidence.

Meanwhile, the revised Framework Document will formally be presented to partisans of both the ANC and the LP today, August 23, in a special program scheduled at the headquarters of the Liberty Party on 19 Street Sinkor, Monrovia.

Partisans of the Alternative National Congress and the Liberty Party have reaffirmed their unwavering support and commitment to the revised Framework Document, as the common rallying point for all Liberians desirous of real change in the country.

At the same time, both Standard Bearer Alexander Cummings and Chairman Musa Bility have expressed gratitude to the special joint committee of the two parties, headed by Attorney Lafayette Gould for the new revised Framework Document that has reportedly been accepted, approved and endorsed by the leadership and partisans.

The two officials expressed confidence and assurance that the new revised Framework Document provides rooms and allows accommodation for other interested opposition political parties, politicians and Liberians to consider it as the best platform to rally and vote out President George Weah in the 2023 General and Presidential elections.