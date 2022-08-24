Rwanda: Chris Crawford Joins Patriots Ahead of Playoffs

American professional basketball player Chris Crawford has jetted into the country to link up with Patriots basketball club, ahead of the league playoffs slated for this Friday.

The 29-year-old has played in different countries, some in Africa.

On the African continent, he signed with Tunisian giants US Monastir in 2020 but never played for them.

Later, he joined Club Africain in the same country. He has also played for Ezzahra Sports in Tunisia.

His latest stint was with Seydou Legacy Athlétique Club (SLAC), for which he featured at the 2022 season of the BAL.

Crawford is one of the players that pulled off a strong performance for Guinea's SLAC at the BAL, where, for instance, he scored 30 points in a 70-85 win against Dakar Universite Club Basketball (DUC).

He helped SLAC advance to the playoffs after leading the team in both points and assists with 21.4 points and 4.8 assists per game.

Times Sport has learned that he arrived in the country on Sunday night and joined his team mates on Monday night.

"Crawford has officially been listed on our roster, he will feature for the club in playoffs and we are optimistic that together with teammates we will achieve our goal," an official in the team management who preferred anonymity said.

The four teams set to compete for this year's title are league champions REG, Patriots, APR, and Tigers.

Patriots will face-off against Tigers while REG will battle it out with APR.

The highly anticipated men's basketball play-off games will start August 26 at Aiper-Nyandungu and Kepler in a best of three semi-final series.

After the semi-finals, winners will progress to a best-of-five finals at the BK Arena.