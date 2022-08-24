Nigeria: Strike - Govt Yet to Resolve Contending Issues - ASUU Tells Minister

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Bayero University, Kano, BUK branch has on Tuesday slammed the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu over claims that the Federal Government has resolved the contentious issues except the payment of the six month withheld salaries.

The union who described the Minister's claim as misleading maintained that none of the contending issues have been addressed.

In a statement signed by the Union's Chairperson, Haruna Musa and Secretary, Kabiru Haruna Isa, they accused the Minister of diverting attention of Nigerians from the government's failure to resolve the contentious issues to casting blames on the union over the prolonged strike action on grounds of withheld salaries.

According to the union, "More worrisomely, the Minister of Education, has resorted to blatant disinformation and cheap blackmail in order to deflect attention away from the Federal Government's failure to resolve the contentious issues that led to the current strike action.

"In his media briefing held on 18th August, 2022, the Minister mischievously misinformed nigerians that all contentious issues have been resolved, except the payment of the six month withheld salaries.

"We want to make it unequivocally clear that contrary to the Minister's claim, none of the contending issues has been addressed by the FG. The claim was a play to reduce our struggle to save nigerian university system to the issue of withheld salaries.

"ASUU-BUK vehemently condemns the FG's mishandling of the protracted industrial dispute that has kept nigerian universities shut since February 14th. As the strike enters the 7th month, the FG has continued to demonstrate insincerity and lack of commitment towards resolving the impasse.

"Therefore, the FG should be solely held responsible for unnecessarily prolonging the avoidable strike action," the union however stated.