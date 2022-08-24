Nigeria: Former NFF Scribe, Amadu Presents 22-Point Agenda to Rescue Nigerian Football

A Nigeria Football Federation presidential aspirant, Barr Musa Amadu has presented his 22-point agenda aimed at restoring Nigeria's lost football glory.

The former General Secretary during the world press conference held yesterday in Abuja while announcing his intention to succeed the outgoing president, Amaju Pinnick, said he wants "To bring back the glory triumphant days of Nigeria football in terms of global and continental silverware while earning the respect and regard of the international community through actions and performances on the pitch.

With his campaign slogan, 'Getting It Right '22', Amadu said he would give life-defining experiences that will be unforgettable.

He said he would go to the grassroots, work closely with the State Football Associations, and unearth the best talent in the game and give them a future as well as work closely with the State FAs to enhance the principle of sport and fitness in the schools, finding the best talents not only on the playing field but also in all other areas of football management and operations.

He also said he seeks to see Nigeria become the best African nation on the FIFA rankings, winning trophies as well as off the pitch while setting up an Elite Advisory Board that will comprise all past chairmen, presidents and general secretaries of the old NFA and the current NFF.

"My focus is not on what is wrong as my focus is on what we can do to make it right. We want to build an image of Nigerian football that will make Nigerians proud anywhere in the world. We want to create job opportunities that will take people off the streets and empower every sector of the society," he said.