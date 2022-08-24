Nigeria: Osinbajo to Launch Energy Transition Plan for Improved Power in 8 Years

24 August 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Simon Echewofun Sunday

Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo is set to launch Nigeria's Energy Transition Plan (ETP), a set of strategies for the country to attain universal access to energy by 2030, about eight years from now, and a carbon-neutral energy system by 2060.

A statement signed by Director of Communications, Sustainable Energy for All (SEforAll), Sherry Kennedy, on Tuesday, said Osinbajo will lead other stakeholders to launch the energy transition plan in Abuja on Wednesday.

The plan will also map out strategies for Nigeria to provide enough energy to power industry and other productive uses.

The plan is supported by Sustainable Energy for All, The Rockefeller Foundation, and the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet.

The launch will also feature remarks from prominent officials from Nigeria, Rwanda, Egypt and Senegal as well as international community leaders from the United Nations, Sustainable Energy for All, World Bank, African Development Bank, IRENA, The Rockefeller Foundation and the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet.

