Nigeria: Police Arraign Suspected Thugs Who Attacked Osun Governor's Wife

The police on Tuesday arraigned seven persons arrested in connection with the attack on the convoy of the wife of Osun State Governor, Kafayat Oyetola.

The suspects were arraigned before an Osogbo Magistrate Court.

The defendants were Omolola Paul, 40, Rasaki Hammed, 19, Soliu Waheed, 21, Tiamiyu Basiru, 30, Olayiwola John, 26, Owoade Mutiu, 28, and Ibrahim Tunde, 20.

They were arraigned on a four-count charge of conspiracy, felony, serious assault, and malicious damage.

The police prosecutor, Asanbe Kayode, told the court that the suspects with others at large caused a breach of public peace by attacking the state governor's wife.

Mr Kayode added that the defendants inflicted varying degrees of injuries on the aides of Mrs Oyetola by pelting stones on them.

"Mr Benson Oyebode an aide to the governor's wife and Mr Femi Alabi, an officer of the Department of State Services (DSS) attached to the governor's wife was injured in the attack," Mr Kayode said.

The prosecutor added that the defendants unlawfully damaged the glass of three convoys attached to the governor's wife.

He said the accused persons committed the offence on 19th August at about 8 p.m. at Owode market, Ede.

The alleged offences according to the Prosecutor were contrary to and punishable under Section 516, 249, 451(b), 356(2) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The magistrate, I.R Salami, granted the accused persons bail in the sum of 500,000 and two sureties in like sum.

Magistrate Salami adjourned the case to 26th September for a hearing.