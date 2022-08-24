Liberia: Don't Run 2023 Elections

...Law maker warns two lawmakers

Nimba county district number eight representative, Hon Larry Younquoi has called on his legislative colleagues Senator Prince Johnson and senator Varney Sherman to resign or consider not taking part in the upcoming 2023 general and presidential elections.

Speaking as a guest on a local radio talk show, the Nimba county representative and chairman of the opposition Alternative National Congress(ANC) caucus claimed that the two legislators have brought embarrassment to Liberia as a nation by still upholding their positions even after they were sanctioned for corruption and war crimes respectively.

Senator Johnson

Rep Younquoi disclosed that because of their actions of staying in their positions after being sanctioned, Liberia will forfeit a lot of things because individuals and companies have been warned not to do business with them.

He gave an example that there was Military hardware that was to be donated to the Armed Forces of Liberia, because of their peacekeeping mission to Mali, but because Sen. Johnson was still the chairman of defense and intelligence at the time, the country would have forfeited the aid if he was not pressurized to resign as chairman of that committee.

" It is unfortunate that Senator Prince Johnson was pressurized to step down as chairman on defense because of the sanction and Hon. Varney Sherman is still the chairman of the Judiciary." Hon Younquoi said.

Furthermore, he reminds all political parties that are still doing business with those on sanction to desist because they could be added to the list, as well as the Americans, have warned.

He added that the National Election Commission should reject all those on the sanction list from registering to partake in the 2023 elections because it will not only save the face of Liberia but will mean they are countering what the Americans said and keep doing business with them.

After calling for the rejection of his colleagues in the Legislature, he also called on the newly sanctioned officials in the executive to resign their various positions which he claimed will brand Liberia as a serious country and ready to fight corruption.

"There is no way president Weah can reinstate them so let him fire them to save the state from further embarrassment". He claimed.

Hon Younquoi stated that the house has been called from recess solely for the purpose of the Census. He announced that there will be a hearing today at the lower house regarding the LACC report and pleaded with his colleagues to uphold the result of the LACC; meaning all those who were indicted should be prosecuted regardless of the institution being dissolved.