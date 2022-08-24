Liberia: UNPBF, ZOAC Praise ABIC

-For Empowering Women To Protect Liberia Peace

John Dennis of the United Nations Peace Build Office of the Residents Coordinator has praised the administration of Angie Brooks International Center (ABIC) for implementing the peace build project for women empowerment in maintaining the peace and stability of the country.

Mr. Dennis said with the level of the transparent and accountable process through which ABIC implemented the sustainable and inclusive peace in Liberia through promoting women leadership and participation in civic and political life and their strengthening role in conflict resolution, his office will continue to support the project.

The 18 month Eminent Women Training Activities for Bong and Montserrado Counties Project were sponsored by the United Nations Peace Building Fund and ZOAC with ABIC Implementing.

Speaking Friday, at the closed of the Eminent Women Training Activities for Montserrado County with ten communities, Dennis said the new fund will focus on an election and peaceful environment.

According to him, ABIC will work closely with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

Dennis furthered that women have worked in transforming their respective communities.

He said UN Peace Build Fund Office will continue to be a part of the project that was successful.

Dennis disclosed that the project has allowed Liberians to continue enjoying peace and stability of the country.

Also speaking was the County Director of ZOAC Jaap Van Kranenburg who said the event was intended to celebrate women empowerment.

"It is a celebration for women empowerment, I think this is what we were trying to achieve in this project, the objective of the project is to lift women up to their rightful place in the society", he said.

He also expressed appreciation to the leadership of ABIC for the successful work over the last 18 months.

Speaking was the Establishment Coordinator of ABIC, Cllr. Yvette Chesson-Wureh who called on Liberian to develop patriotism and nationalism in protecting the peace of the country.

"You need the country the country does not need you, she told the women and other guests.

She said, Liberians are responsible to hold the peace of the country especially the women.

Cllr. Chesson-Wureh stimulated the women to keep being the agent of positive change within their respective communities.

She promised the women that her organization along with partners will continue the program with the women who are now champions for protecting the peace of the country.

Cllr. Chesson-Wureh also urged the women to keep on the path of talking to their children to do away with act of violence.

The women's leadership from the ten communities within Montserrado County expressed gratitude to ABIC and Partners for giving them the opportunity to acquire knowledge in peacebuilding and leadership.

The women said it was through the project that some of them have known their rights, and at the same time, have the ability to speak in public concerning their rights and to protect the peace of the country.