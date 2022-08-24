South Africa: COSATU, SAFTU Strike Commences - South African News Briefs - August 24, 2022

Cape Town —

COSATU, SAFTU Strike Commences But No Leave, No Pay From Employers

The national strike by the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) is meant to bring government's attention to the high cost of living, crime and the high petrol price that is impacting heavily on the lives of South Africans. Employers have taken a tough stance and told workers that they would not be given leave or be paid for the day if they attend the strike. "I wanted to join but my company doesn't allow us to join the strike. No work, no pay," one Cape Town commuter said.

Google Wallet Is Back!

Making contactless payments and store digital passes will now be possible for Android users via Google Wallet. Business Insider reports that to prevent fraud, users need to set up an authorisation check in the form of a fingerprint, face, or pin, to process a payment. Google Wallet can currently be paired with six participating banks - FirstRand, Absa, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Discovery Bank, and Investec. According to Google, the new software will work not only as a payment system but will also store all the ID information of the users and their tickets - whether it's a flight or a concert - and will send notifications and updates on upcoming events. Four international airlines with regular services to and from South Africa have also partnered with Google Wallet on its relaunch. The system will be available on all Android devices, and there will even be a version for iOS, Google says.

More UK Flights to Boost Cape Town Tourist Season

An added 24 flights from the UK to the Mother City will boost tourism this summer as British Airways will be adding a second daily flight from Heathrow Airport from November 13, 2022 and will be relaunching three weekly flights from Gatwick Airport in December 2022. Virgin Atlantic will also resume its daily London-Heathrow to Cape Town flight in November, 2022, Business Insider reports. Tourist arrivals surged in South Africa during the first quarter of 2022 but remained well below pre-pandemic levels of tourism. South African tourism was also hard-hit by travel bans imposed by the UK and German government's after South Africa's announcement of the Covid-19 Omicron variant which placed it on a "red list".