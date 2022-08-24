Gambia: UNESCO, GYIN Gambia Prepare Gambian Youth Leaders As Agents of Sustainable Peace

With the financial support of UN Peace Building Fund, UNESCO Dakar, in partnership with the Global Youth Innovation Network - Gambia Chapter (GYIN Gambia), has trained youth leaders in The Gambia on conflict transformation and peace building.

The three-days capacity building workshop aimed at equipping youth leaders with skills to play a more proactive role in creating a culture of sustainable peace in The Gambia, following more than two decades of dictatorship and suppression which ended in 2016.

A total of 50 youth leaders from different national and regional associations from across The Gambia were trained in various aspects of conflict transformation and peacebuilding such as Conflict Analysis Skills in Peacebuilding; Approaches in Conflict Resolution and Peacebuilding; Mobilizing for Change; Advocacy for Conflict Resolution; Communication and Conflict Handling Skills, and Dealing with Prejudices and Discrimination.

Isatou K Jallow, vice chairperson of the Regional Youth Committee of Upper River Region

According to Ms Jallow, they will make sure the knowledge gained from the training is disseminated in their respective communities through stepdown trainings.

"The training is so good and I think more and more young people and communities should benefit and that is only possible through step down trainings," she affirmed.

Muhammed Hakim J Jallow, focal person of the Regional Youth Committee of Central River Region, reiterated the importance of the training in addressing the vulnerabilities of young people in The Gambia.

I learned how to ensure there is peace among ourselves as young people and this is important because nowadays the youth are the most vulnerable when it comes to politics.

At personal level, I know with this training I can fully and confidently say I will not be an agent for violence, but instead I will be an agent for peace.

Fanta BS Manneh, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior said the training of youth on conflict transformation and peacebuilding builds on existing capabilities for peacebuilding and conflict prevention within the families, communities and regions.

Such trainings, she noted, also drives national dialogue and consultation for building of peace and prevention of violent conflicts in societies.

Mamadou Edrissa Njie, Executive Director of GYIN Gambia, said the training was directly addressing gaps that were identified during a training needs and organisational capacity assessment of 50 youth organisations from across The Gambia.

Source-Youth news

