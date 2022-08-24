Gambia: Coach Foday Bah Says FF Cup Success Shows Wallidan Is Back With Full Force

Foday Bah, head coach of Wallidan FC has stated that winning the 2021/2022 FF Cup tournament shows that Wallidan Football Club is back with full force.

The Wallidan FC coach was speaking to reporters during an interview shortly after defeating Brikama United 4-2 on post-match penalty shootouts following a goalless draw in their FF Cup final played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Sunday.

Former Brikama United goalkeeper, Musa Jatta was the hero of the day as he saved two penalties.

"This is just to show everyone that Wallidan is back. We are back and will be back next season by the grace of God with full force," said Coach Bah.

He added that: "We had better preparations than any other club here. We went to Saudi Arabia and worked so hard for this success. We wanted to win both the League and FF Cup. But unfortunately, we could not win the League."

Coach Bah, who received a lot of criticism during their poor start to the league after their very good preparation, noted that they had a lot of injuries.

"After we lost the League, I told the players that if we lose both the League and FF Cup it is going to be a total failure. So, we've got to win one."

He added that playing the final was not about keeping his position or counting the stars but instead about wanting to lift the trophy.

According to him, winning the FF Cup will serve as a very good motivation going into next season. "The FF Cup triumph is historic for Wallidan FC."

Wallidan, as winners, went home with a trophy, gold medals and a prize of two hundred thousand dalasi (D200,000.)

Brikama United, the runners-up, received one hundred thousand dalasi (D100,000) and silver medals, while Gunjur United and Red Hawks each received fifty thousand dalasi (D50,000) as semi-finalists.