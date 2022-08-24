Gambia: Red Scorpions Coach Hails Players for Winning League Unbeaten

Red Scorpions FC head coach Chorro Mbenga has hailed her players for winning The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Women's 1st Division League tournament undefeated.

The Jeshwang-based team, Red Scorpions FC earlier won the Women's Division One League but were officially crowned champions after defeating Brikama United 4-2 during their final league game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Friday.

Red Scorpions FC went through the entire 2021/2022 League season unbeaten. They won 12 games, drew two and suffered no defeat after 14 matches.

Coach Chorro Mbenga and her charges collected 38 points, scored 38 goals and conceded 5.

"The competition was very high and teams that gave us difficulties were Berewuleng and City Girls. We saw what they did during the first round which made us increase our fight to leave no stone unturned," said Chorro.

According to her, their future target is to continue winning the League tournament, adding that they are going to scout players and make sure what happened to them this season does not occur next season.

"We are going all out to scout players because honestly, we won the League but there were a lot of challenges when it comes to players. We thank God that we have a team that proves to us that they can do it. This was the belief we put in them to ensure we win the title," she said.

She added that they finished the league with only 16 players.

"Players are my main challenge and that is what I want to solve going into next season," she highlighted.