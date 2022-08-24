Gambia Ends 5th Islamic Games With 2 Gold Medals

The Gambia ended their participation in the just concluded 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey with two gold medals in the Women's 200m and Women's 4x100m races.

"The 5th Islamic Solidarity Games officially closed in Konya, Turkey. Gambia won two gold medals at the games. Women's 200m and Women's 4x100m," the Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) posted on its official Facebook page.

Team Gambia comprising 25 athletes participated in many track and field events including Judo, Athletics, Basketball 3×3, Swimming, and Para Sports from 9th to 19th August 2022.

Meanwhile, The Gambian contingent departed to Turkey for the delayed 2021 Islamic Games on 7th August 2022, before they were later joined by other athletes from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Islamic Solidarity Games is a multinational, multi-sport event that involves athletes of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) who compete in a variety of sports to strengthen Islamic camaraderie and reinforce the values of Islam, primarily to the youth.