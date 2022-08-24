Ghana Navy Undertakes 'Sea Hawk' Simulation Exercise

The Ghana Navy last Sunday held a simulation exercise code named operation "SEA HAWK" in line with the National Security Agenda of See Something, Say Something.

It sought to test and enhance the operational readiness of the Special Boat Squadron of the Navy to conduct Maritime Interdiction operations to ensure the security of the country's maritime space in order to deter potential terrorist threats.

The counter terrorism exercise is a follow up of an anti-smuggling and anti-piracy exercise held earlier.

The Minister of Defence, Mr Dominic Nitiwul, in his remarks expressed the government's commitment to fully equip the security services to ward off terrorist threats.

He said the government would play its role to ensure the safety of every citizen but since security was a shared responsibility it behooves the citizenry to partner the government by reporting strange characters in their communities for prompt action to be taken.

Other units that took part in the exercise included the Ghana Navy Special Forces,the Air Force,154Ammo Regiment, the Explosive Ordinance Disposal team, Military Police, Naval Aviation Cell, the Ghana Boundary Commission and the Ghana Police Service.

According to the minister, the Armed Forces were well prepared and determined to ensure everyone was safe but needed the support of everyone to achieve the absolute peace envisaged for the peace and socio-economic development of the country, adding"despite the economic challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic everything possible would be done to logistically equip the Armed Forces."

MrNitiwul advised Ghanaians to keep away from accident scenes to avoid falling victim to any mishaps.

"Everyone is expected to be conscious of the environment and take personal security seriously and move away from scenes that can endanger their security," he added.

He commended the Ghana Armed Forces and Service Commanders past and whose efforts had brought the country this far and called for more commitment to maintain the peace the country was still enjoying

The exercise was witnessed by the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear AdmiralIssah Adam Yakubu, and other service commanders.