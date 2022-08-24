Ghana: Avorsey, Essel-Koomson Show Class in Dr Yamson MTN Invitational Golf

Enterprising golfer Frank Avorsey has emerged winner of the 2022 Dr Ismael Yamson MTN Invitational Golf tournament held at the Achimota Golf Club in Accra on Saturday.

Avorsey pulled 38 points to win the Men's Group A event to walk away with a trophy, iPhone and other products for his efforts.

He was followed by Ayoub Ghandour, who recorded 36 points to walk away with a trophy and gift voucher, while Eric Gene settled for the third position with 33 points to go home with a trophy and other goodies from the sponsors.

In the Ladies Open, Elizabeth Essel-Koomson was sensational on the day as she scored 40 points to clinch the ultimate trophy and prizes in the division.

Her closest contender, Mariatu Bah, settled for the second position with 37 points and also received a trophy and souvenirs for her effort.

The Seniors Men category was won by Kwasi Amoafo-Yeboah with 38 points, while the Seniors Ladies category was taken by Maggie Owusu Baah with 34 points. They both walked away with a trophy and an iPhone each.

The Longest Drive for Men and Ladies was won by Kwaku Ofosuhene and Vastie Amoafo-Yeboah respectively, while the Closest to the Pin for Men and Ladies was won by Avorsey and Adwoa Asare-Asamoah in that order.

The event which was the first and only MTN sponsored golf event of the year and in honour of the Board Chairman of MTN, Dr Yamson for his contribution to the growth of the company and other businesses in the country over the years.

In all, 99 golfers out of the 100 invited participated in the keenly contested competition.

Speaking at the event, Dr Yamson congratulated winners and all participants for coming on board to compete in his honour and making the day a successful one.

"It has been an exciting time on the golf course today and I know we all had a great time. I wish to express my appreciation to everyone for honouring our invitation to this Invitational Golf Tournament which has been organised in my honour.

"I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the MTN family especially, as well as our partners, stakeholders, the business community, and Achimota Golf Club for organising this tournament to celebrate my life," he stated.

He added that golfers remain critical stakeholders to the MTN business and the tournament gives the company the opportunity to play the game and also connect with customers to strengthen relationships, exchange ideas and foster collaborations.

"I would like to use this opportunity to appreciate all golfers for their patronage of all our invitational tournaments over the years. Even though this is the only invitational for the year, we are not relenting our support in promoting this sport," he stressed.