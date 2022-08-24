Ghana: Hearts, Kotoko Super Cup Moved to September 5

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has moved the nation's Super Cup from Sunday, September 4 to Monday, September 5, 2022.

This is due to the crucial CHAN qualifier between Ghana and Nigeria which is fixed for Cape Coast and Abuja respectively.

Opening leg of the qualifier is slated for Sunday, August 28, with the return coming off at the Moshood Abeola Sports Stadium in Abuja on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Asante Kotoko, winners of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League, will aim for the bragging rights against arch rivals and record FA Cup holders Accra Hearts of Oak in the battle of supremacy at the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi.

The Champion of Champions game is the traditional curtain raiser for the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League season which is set to kick off on the weekend of September 9-12, 2022.