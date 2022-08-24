Ghana: Great Win for Accra Flames Basketball Team

Accra Flames basketball team at the weekend put up a great performance to defeat The Eagles 46 to 45 in a very tight game to finish their run in the 2022 Accra Basketball League (ABL) at the Prisons Basketball Court in Cantonments.

Flames displayed tremendous amount of talent and determination to secure victory, and per the result, ended their ABL season with a record of four wins and eight losses in the Division 2 Group B.

According to head trainer Albert Donkor (Coach Stone), Flames players have a lot of talent but it will take time to develop and shape them to become a force to reckon with in the Ghanaian basketball league.

"Flames basketball has a long way to go and notes have been taken in order to start correcting mistakes immediately and start preparations for next ABL season," he observed.

Mr Dollar Agbemadon MBA, Director of Operations for Flames basketball, urged all youth in Accra interested in playing a higher level of basketball to come for trials and join Accra Flames because it has the records of producing and harnessing talents.

"The only way to achieve our goals is to recruit and build talent and have more sponsors to accomplish the purpose of getting skillful basketball players in Ghana," he reiterated.

The Director of Operations called on corporate agencies in Ghana to invest in Flames basketball in order to win the Accra basketball second division league and move up to division one.