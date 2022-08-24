Ghana: La Town Xi Register Double Over Osu ... to Lift Homowo Cup

La Town XI at the weekend lifted the 2022 Homowo Cup after beating Osu Town XI 1-0 in the second leg of the Homowo festival match played at the McDan La Town Park in La.

A 27th minute strike from midfielder Abraham Laryea was all the hosts needed to do a double over their fellows from Osu - the first in the history of the Cup match which started in 1969.

Having suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at home in the first leg, Osu Town XI were looking to atone for that loss and came into the game with the strategy of forcing La to play in their own half while they maintain a high-line attack-and-press for goals.

In the opening exchanges, the plan worked but fell short of goals and this made La Town XI to grow in confidence and pushing forward for openings at the visitors' backline.

After a series of forays into the goal area of the Osu, the Dadekotopon lads profited from a misunderstanding between goalkeeper Joseph Tetteh and center-back Ben Amoah which saw Laryea stretch his right foot through the legs of the latter to poke home the opener and only goal of the game.

The goal shifted the tide on the Osu lads as they began to commit error after error at the back, but for his quick reaction goalkeeper Tetteh would have picked a second ball from his post four minutes after the first one with Samuel Mensah his predator, this time.

Three minutes from the break, Mensah failed to react quickly to yet another mistake at the back; this time between defender Yaw Hard and goalkeeper Tetteh

Back from the break, Osu lifted their game and could have found the equaliser on the 50th minute mark but Isaac Boakye's close range strike missed the target by a whisker, while Samuel Saha was a shade late in getting onto a through pass from substitute Joshua Essien with goalkeeper Kwame Aziz at his mercy.

On the 70th minute mark, Samuel Boye saved La Town XI from conceding the equaliser when he rose to head off from the goal-line from a Saha effort.

Osu Town XI went from one miss to the other in rapid succession, forcing La Town XI to resort to defending rather than attacking to end the game for the victors.

For their efforts, both teams received gift packs from sponsors and medals with La Town XI lifting the trophy at stake.