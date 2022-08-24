Nigeria: Cholera Killed 10 in July With 18 Percent Increase in Cases - NCDC

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 10 deaths from cholera in the month of July with 18 per cent increase in number of new suspected cases.

NCDC, in its monthly epidemiological report for the month of July said the number of new suspected cases jumped from 473 in June (Epi week 22-26) to 575 in July, indicating an increase of 18 per cent in one month.

Of the cases reported, there were 10 deaths with a weekly case fatality ratio (CFR) of 5.7 per cent, said NCDC.

The report stated that the 575 suspected cases in the reporting month were recorded in 16 states; namely Abia, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Ekiti, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Plateau, Sokoto, Yobe and Zamfara. Kano, Borno and Katsina led with 171, 160 and 115 respectively.

In week 30 alone, seven states recorded 175 suspected cases. The report listed the states as Bauchi (15), Borno (94), Kaduna (1), Kano (30), katsina (23), Yobe (3) and Zamfara (9).

It added that Borno, Bauchi, Kano and Katsina states account for 93 per cent of the 175 suspected cases reported in week 30.

Cumulatively, 31 states have reported 3610 suspected cholera cases in 2022. "These are Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.

"As of 31st July 2022, a total of 3610 suspected cases including 91 deaths have been reported from 31 states in 2022.

"Of the suspected cases since the beginning of the year, age group less five years is the most affected age group for male and female. Of all suspected cases, 49 per cent are males and 51per cent are females.