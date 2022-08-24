Nigeria: Flood Wreaks Havoc On 13 Plateau Communities

13 rural communities in Langtang South local government area of Plateau State were on Monday night ravaged by floods that destroyed properties leaving hundreds of persons displaced.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the flood in Langtang South affected 13 communities, submerging about 220 houses with several farm crops affected.

It was learnt that some bridges leading to some of the communities were destroyed .

Residents of the affected communities told our correspondent that heavy rainfall which lasted for several hours on Monday night led to the destruction of the properties.

A resident of Mabudi Emmanuel Nanpak said several homes were submerged in Mabudi Lashel ,Turaki ,Gehetu ,Karkasi Magama amongst other communities.

Nanpak, who claimed he lost all his life's savings, requested for the government's assistance.

Another resident who gave his name as Nankar Adams said the flood disaster signals "an impending hunger in the locality," because several major farmers were affected.

Meanwhile, chairman of Langtang South local government council Vincent Venman Bulus had on his Facebook page said "it's sad to hear about the Flood that swept Mabudi communities of Langtang South which resulted in the destruction of properties worth millions of naira .

"I sympathise with the victims of the flood and the entire Mabudi community."