Nigeria: Flood Wreaks Havoc On 13 Plateau Communities

24 August 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Achor Abimaje

13 rural communities in Langtang South local government area of Plateau State were on Monday night ravaged by floods that destroyed properties leaving hundreds of persons displaced.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the flood in Langtang South affected 13 communities, submerging about 220 houses with several farm crops affected.

It was learnt that some bridges leading to some of the communities were destroyed .

Residents of the affected communities told our correspondent that heavy rainfall which lasted for several hours on Monday night led to the destruction of the properties.

A resident of Mabudi Emmanuel Nanpak said several homes were submerged in Mabudi Lashel ,Turaki ,Gehetu ,Karkasi Magama amongst other communities.

Nanpak, who claimed he lost all his life's savings, requested for the government's assistance.

Another resident who gave his name as Nankar Adams said the flood disaster signals "an impending hunger in the locality," because several major farmers were affected.

Meanwhile, chairman of Langtang South local government council Vincent Venman Bulus had on his Facebook page said "it's sad to hear about the Flood that swept Mabudi communities of Langtang South which resulted in the destruction of properties worth millions of naira .

"I sympathise with the victims of the flood and the entire Mabudi community."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X