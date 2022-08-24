Liberia: President Weah Re-Nominates Officials to Four Entities

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Weah has renominated officials.

The entities are: Liberia Revenue Authority, Liberia Telecommunication Authority, National Election Commission and Independent Human Rights Commission, Executive Mansion statement said on August 23.

"The Liberian leader, cognizant of the expiration of their tenures soon re-nominated Madam Edwina Crump Zackpah and Hon. Zotawon Titus Commissioners at the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA), and Hon. Thomas Doe Nah is the Commissioner General of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA). Madam Zackpah was also nominated as Acting Chairman of the LTA's Commissioners."

Similarly at the National Election Commission, Hon. Boakai Dukuly was re-nominated as Commissioner.

President Weah also nominated Cllr. Niveda C. Ricks-Onuoha and Atty. Patmilla Doe Paivey as commissioners of the Independent National Human Rights Commission.

Where applicable, the President's nominations are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.