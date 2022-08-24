Liberia: Signature Was Forged... ..Says Justice Minister

The minister of Justice, Cllr. Frank Musa Dean has told New Republic that his signature was forged by the suspended solicitor General of Liberia, Cllr. Sayma Syrenius Cephus.

Cllr. Dean told NR in a message on Tuesday. The letter addressed to the United States Ambassador to Liberia, Michael McCarthy informed him that the Solicitor General has been overlapping his functions; and as such, it would affect the country's peace.

"Yes, it was forged. January 15, fell on Saturday. Moreover, the forged letter has no reference number," he responded.

It can be recalled that the suspended Solicitor General Cllr. Sayma Syrenius Cephus, blamed his boss, Cllr. Dean for the imposition of the sanction against him. That the letter to the ambassador was his reliance.

The United States Department of Treasury slammed economic sanctions on him and two government officials; Mr. Nathanel Mcgill, minister of States for presidential Affairs, and Mr. Bill Tweahway, Managing Director of the National Port Authority-NPA last week for corruption.

Minister Dean said, his email address which was placed on the letterhead, is incorrect. (deanmusa95@gmail.com). Rather, his correct email addresses are; musdean@yahoo.com and frankmdeanjr@gmail.com

When contacted the suspended solicitor General for comment, he was not immediately available.