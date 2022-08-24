Liberia: Signature Was Forged... ..Says Justice Minister

23 August 2022
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The minister of Justice, Cllr. Frank Musa Dean has told New Republic that his signature was forged by the suspended solicitor General of Liberia, Cllr. Sayma Syrenius Cephus.

Cllr. Dean told NR in a message on Tuesday. The letter addressed to the United States Ambassador to Liberia, Michael McCarthy informed him that the Solicitor General has been overlapping his functions; and as such, it would affect the country's peace.

"Yes, it was forged. January 15, fell on Saturday. Moreover, the forged letter has no reference number," he responded.

It can be recalled that the suspended Solicitor General Cllr. Sayma Syrenius Cephus, blamed his boss, Cllr. Dean for the imposition of the sanction against him. That the letter to the ambassador was his reliance.

The United States Department of Treasury slammed economic sanctions on him and two government officials; Mr. Nathanel Mcgill, minister of States for presidential Affairs, and Mr. Bill Tweahway, Managing Director of the National Port Authority-NPA last week for corruption.

Minister Dean said, his email address which was placed on the letterhead, is incorrect. (deanmusa95@gmail.com). Rather, his correct email addresses are; musdean@yahoo.com and frankmdeanjr@gmail.com

When contacted the suspended solicitor General for comment, he was not immediately available.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X