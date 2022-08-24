Gambia: 'Swamps Are Not for Residence'

24 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ali Jaw

The executive director of the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) has clarified that swamps are not ideal for residential purposes and thus called on families to desist from settling on waterways to protect themselves and their families.

Sana Dahaba was speaking at a recent presser held at the agency's head office in Kanifing.

His remarks came in reaction to recent flash floods that hit parts of the country, rendering many families homeless and destroying a larger quantity of household items.

"When people call me telling me that their houses were flooding, I first ask them where they live."

Dahaba added that it is obvious that swamps are naturally flooded, especially during the rainy season.

However, it was shared that the government of The Gambia is coming along with measures to review the physical planning system of the country. The agency revealed that a total of 43,984 households have been affected across the country.

"The Kanifing Municipality (KM) has the most affected people with 17,729. Over 5,986 people have been internally displaced and 7 fatalities have also been registered as well." the agency stated.

Read the original article on The Point.

