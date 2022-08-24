Gambia: GPU, Partners Engage Media Managers On Journalism Ethics

The Gambia Press Union (GPU) in partnership with the Media Council of The Gambia (MCG) and Civil Society in Development have engaged media chiefs and managers on the issue of ethics in the practice of journalism.

The event was held at the Baobab Holiday Resort and brought together veteran journalists to discuss ethics, credibility and professionalism and the importance of their observance in the practise of journalism.

Giving his opening remarks, Babucarr Cham of City Limits Radio, emphasised the importance of upholding the principles of ethics among journalists. He noted that "it will guarantee public trust" for the media, which is fundamental in the practise, adding "our society expects a lot from us."

He reiterated his belief that something would be learned at the end of the timely engagement.

The GPU president, Muhammed S. Bah, disclosed that the media council receives a lot of complaints from members of the public and institutions against journalists and media houses, which he said could have ended at the law courts for adjudication.

Hence, the GPU president urged Gambian journalists to dissuade from bad journalism and uphold the fundamental principles and ethics of their work.

Mr. Bah also encouraged journalists to embrace self-regulatory mechanisms and professionalism in their noble careers.