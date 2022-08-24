Gambia: Disaster Boss Urges Journalists to Verify Information Before Publication

24 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ali Jaw

The executive director of the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) has called on journalists to verify information first before going to press.

Sanna Dahaba was speaking at a recent presser held at the agency head office in Kanifing.

His remarks came on the heels of the July flash floods that generated wide media coverage.

"Fighting misinformation, that one I leave it with the journalists. I think every journalist before you publish information, it should be verified."

Many believe that fake news spreads faster and much wider than real news, something that still poses a challenge to communities in The Gambia.

The advent of social media also poses a great challenge to communities especially in curbing fake news as some people sit in the comfort of their homes and post contents that are either misinformation and disinformation on social media. This was evident during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, where fake news became a norm and daily lives of some internet users.

Meanwhile, data has shown that there were four hundred and thirty thousand (430, 000) social media users in The Gambia as of January 2021, which equates to about 17% of the entire population, making misinformation and fake news widespread and difficult to tackle.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X