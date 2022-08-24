Gambia: Direct Aid Extends Benevolence to CRR Disaster Victims

Direct Aid, an international charity recently presented food items to families affected by the recent flash floods that hit parts of Central River Region South and Lower River Region.

The gesture came following an urgent call by Government through the Non-Governmental Organisation's (NGO) Affairs department soliciting support from the NGO community on behalf of the affected families.

The presentation include both food and non-food items.

In CRR South, Direct Aid also supported 20 families each with two packets of 8ft corrugated iron sheets, 20 pieces of 2x2 timber and 3 kg of nails.

A total of 350 families received food items in LRR with each family receiving 25kg rice and 5 -liter cooking oil.

The distributions were done in collaboration with NGO affairs and officials from the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA).

For his part, Seedy Lamin Bah, Governor of Lower River Region (LRR), while expressing delight to be part of the exercise, thanked the international charity for their continuous support to the needy in the country.

He thus challenged others to emulate Direct Aid in bettering and ameliorating the condition of vulnerable families in the country.

Bah acknowledged that vulnerable families during these trying moments need the support of all.

Receiving the items, various beneficiaries expressed appreciation to Direct Aid for the gesture, further describing the gesture as 'timely and laudable', assuring that the items would be put into good use.

Ansumana Kinteh and Adama Sawaneh of Direct Aid, coordinated both distributions.