Ghana: Akufo-Addo Declares Neutrality in NPP 2024 Presidential Race

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has declared his neutrality in election of a new presidential candidate for the New Patriotic party to contest the 2024 general election.

"I have no preference in the upcoming NPP delegates' conference to elect a new presidential candidate for the 2024 elections however, I will do all I can to ensure victory for the party and the flagbearer who will be elected to lead the NPP to a three conservative electoral victory," he stated.

According to the president, he would be neutral in the whole process and stated that what the party needed now was somebody who could unite the party to confront the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and defeat them overwhelmingly for the third time in the 2024 elections.

President Akufo-Addo pointed out that the only time that preference would be shown is when he goes to vote, but until then he has no preference saying "my attitude, is a simple one, just create conditions for a fair, firm, transparent and credible processes to enable delegates after the completion of the internal elections to unite the party.

"We must elect somebody who will come and have the capacity to unite our party and put it in a position to confront our traditional opponent, the NDC, and defeat them convincingly for the third conservative time so I have no preference with regard to who leads NPP to the 2024 general election," the president indicated.

President Akufo-Addo insisted that he is the arbiter and umpire of the whole exercise, thus he does not need to have a preference and the only time he show his preference is when he votes, but until then he has no preference and assured of assisting and supporting the new leadership of NPP to organise the processes in such a way whoever wins or loses would accept defeat.

"From the basis, we will bring the party together and present a formidable force because I am aware members and sympathisers of opposition parties, particularly the NDC, had begun to celebrate the country's current challenges but let us remember one swallow does not make a summer, tell them they should not hesitate.

"They have been writing me off all my political career, they say I cannot make it, I have won twice and I am going to win again for NPP in December 2024," President Akufo-Addo added.