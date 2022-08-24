Ghana: CRCCU Inaugurates Koforidua Office to Increase Customer Base

The Cocoa Research Co-operative Credit Union (CRCCU) with its headquarters in New Tafo in the Eastern Region has commissioned a new office in Koforidua to increase its customer base.

The office will provide financial services and products to its customers in the area and other surrounding towns.

Speaking at the commissioning, the Board Chairman of the CRCCU, Dr George Akumfi Ameyaw, stated that the main purpose of the commissioning was to give people the opportunity to be financially sound.

He said the credit union which had been in existence for 50 years had provided financial services to staff of the Cocoa Research Institute (CRIG) among others.

"It was high time we open an office here in the Eastern regional capital, Koforidua so that we give opportunity to the natives here, especially to traders, market women, business men, government workers among others to part of this union and also receive benefits," he stated.

Dr Ameyaw said the benefits were enormous and encouraged the public to join the union to experience the benefits.

He said per technological advancements, customers of the credit union have been provided with a short code to enable them to enable them to access financial services at the comfort of their homes.

He said the union's operations were transparent and advised customers to also be committed to obey the rules and policies of the union.

"We also want customers who are committed, ready to save and at certain times takes loans which they will be committed to pay back to sustain the union," he said.

For his part, the Deputy Executive Director of Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) in charge of Cocoa and Kola congratulated the CRCCU for opening a branch in Koforidua, adding up to the two in Tafo and Bunso in the region.

He charged the union not to be complacent, but to continue to work hard and open up more branches to benefit more people across the country.

He also advised them to keep in mind and work within core values of credibility, resourcefulness, creativity, and show of customer care.

That, he said would encourage more people to join the union.