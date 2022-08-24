Gambia: PURA Validates 3-Year Strategy Plan to Improve Regulatory Governance

In a bid to improve regulatory governance system in the country, The Gambia Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) last Wednesday validated its Strategy Plan 2022-2024 at a ceremony held at a local hotel.

The authority's new strategy plan intends to improve regulatory governance, enhance corporate governance and image, improve quality of service framework, enhance infrastructure sharing mechanisms, improve quality of Petroleum services as well as increase access to electricity and water services. The validation ceremony was attended by stakeholders from diverse sectors.

At the validation, Yusupha M. Jobe, Director General of PURA said the validation of the strategic plan is a result of collaborative work geared towards crafting a clear roadmap for the institution's drive to the attainment of its mandate.

"In our journey to develop a Strategy Plan, a forum was held from 12th to 17th August 2021 on the theme: Setting the stage for our next move, turning the corner. This was necessitated mainly to assess where we were, where we intend to be and how we can move forward."

He therefore expressed delight that the consultative stages of the strategic plan had allowed PURA to adequately interact, learn and solicit the input of both the staff and external partners resulting in interrogating and proffering viable solutions for effective regulatory governance systems.

"This huge achievement would not have been possible without the substantive support, guidance, and recommendations from our Board, external partners, staff, and overall, the consumers and general public through their feedback," DG Jobe added.

He stated that PURA is appreciative of the efforts in projecting the authority to another level with increased foresight and determination to inculcate better performance in harnessing tangible results.

"We are committed to delivering these results through a performance management framework that PURA can truly use to turn the corner in further impacting lives and significantly contributing to the socio-economic development of the country."

Also speaking, Alieu M. Ngum, chairman Board of Directors of PURA, expressed gratitude to the stakeholders, who took part in the consultation processes before the drafting of the validated strategy. "It is in this context that, we return to you as our stakeholders who were with us and are here today to critically review and share your opinions as relates to your sectors."

This strategy, he added, comes at a critical time when the Authority needs to make major changes to achieve regulatory effectiveness within a rapidly growing spectrum of services.

He further disclosed that the validated strategy would enhance processes and give structured direction which is crucial to improving PURA's activities.

"It will also enable the Authority to remain relevant, recognized, and effective for now and in the future."