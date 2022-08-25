Nigeria: British-Nigerian Actor John Boyega Reveals What He Wants in Dream Woman

Award-winning Hollywood actor, John Boyega has disclosed quality features he desires in the woman to date.

The British-Nigerian Golden Globe winner, recently on SiriusXM's Bevelations with the host Bevy Smith, said he would like his potential partner to be "brown and thick."

"Well, we've got to be honest, you know, before I wouldn't have said that at 27, 28. Now I'm like, 'No, no, you've got to speak it into existence. Brown and thick, melanin levels past 75 per cent. Thick levels. You have to be looking good," Boyega said.

Boyega, who played the role of Ugwu, in the Nigerian film, Half of a Yellow Sun, directed by the late Biyi Bandele, also talked about how he started his career with boyish roles in movies like Attack the Block and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, culminating with his next starring role in the upcoming film Breaking, a true story about a Marine Corps veteran who plots to rob a bank.

"It was nice, 'cause I was in my, 'We young. We don't have to stretch this out. I'm going to do all the boy roles before I go to the man roles,'" the 30-year-old said.

"I thank the Lord for growth," Boyega added. "Facial hair, we're still trying to get on top of that. But the Lord has done it mentally. I'm where I'm supposed to be."

According to Blavity, the actor told GQ in 2017 about settling down with a woman that would understand him alongside his acting career.

He said, "It was time for me to sit down with someone who's been through the extremes of Hollywood and to be given some tips as to how to stay stable.

"My mom and dad have been together for 25 years, so that's the system I will follow. It's nice to survive with your companion by your side. I'm sure it's a good thing. But I've never experienced it."

"And people advise you as a celebrity, 'Make sure you get someone who doesn't care about your career. She has to care about it to understand it."