Nigeria: African Nations Copied Kano to Scale Up Covid-19 Vaccination - WHO

World Health Organisation (WHO) country representative and head of mission, Dr Walter Malumbo, has revealed how some African countries copied Kano State's commitment under Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in scaling-up COVID-19 vaccination.

Malumbo spoke yesterday in Kano when he visited the governor in his office. He praised the governor for applying the same strategy to the end polio in the state.

He said, "Sometime in the past, Kano State was number 34 in COVID-19 vaccination. But because of your commitment, Your Excellency, Kano is now number 4 in the exercise.

"Because of how your administration is scaling-up the exercise there are some African countries that are copying from the Kano State effort around that area."

While admitting that Ganduje's administration is faster than it was expected by the world body, in strengthening the process against COVID-19, he said "... Kano has many success stories to tell."

In his response, Ganduje appreciated the world body, among other development partners, for strengthening institutions and human resource development in the state and the country in general.