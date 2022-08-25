Nigeria Ranks Second Among Countries Benefiting From Our Scholarships - EU

The European Union (EU) has said Nigeria has moved from 6th position to second next to Pakistan, in the ranking of countries benefiting from Erasmus Plus scholarship, an initiative of the European Union for postgraduate students.

EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Samuela Isopi, who spoke at a pre-departure orientation event and a study in Europe fair in Abuja on Wednesday, said the number increased from 44 winners to 93 in 2020, 133 in 2021 and now 200 in 2022.

She said this year, no fewer than 200 young Nigerian students had been awarded postgraduate scholarships to study in the best European universities.

Erasmus Plus scholarship is an initiative of the European Union, aimed at enhancing quality higher education through scholarships and academic cooperation between the Union and the rest of the world.

She said: "This is a master postgraduate master degree program that will run for 12 or 24 months, Nigerian awardees will go to 75 different universities in 20 different countries across Europe, including 18 European Union member states. During that period, they will have the opportunity to visit up to six countries across Europe."

While noting that they are proud of Nigerians, she said, "We know that it's not enough because the potential of Nigeria is really very high and that's why we want to work together with you and with the federal government for these numbers to keep growing in the next few years."

Speaking, the Deputy Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Mr. Chris Maiyaki, said the event was a groundbreaking achievement, and indeed a proud moment for Nigeria as the second country with the most in a single year.

He commended the European Union for its tremendous support and contributions in generating, disseminating and expanding the frontiers of knowledge to develop Nigerian manpower.

He said the Commission in conjunction with critical stakeholders recently embarked on some legacy projects, including the much-awaited guidelines on transnational education which will allow foreign investors and universities into the Nigerian university space through the establishment of four campuses in Nigeria.

The minister of education, Malam Adamu Adamu, thanked the EU delegation and the ECOWAS for organising the event for Nigerians Students, while congratulating the successful awardees.

Adamu who was represented by Mrs. Asta Ndajiwo, the director, Federal Scholarship Board, charged them to be law abiding and avoid unnecessary destruction in their various institutions.