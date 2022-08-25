Nigeria: Artefacts - Oba of Benin's Representatives, Others to Attend Berlin Humboldt Forum Arts Exhibition

25 August 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Humboldt Forum, a museum of art and culture would play host to arts collectors, enthusiasts, and researchers across the globe at the second opening of Humboldt forum in Berlin, Germany.

The museum housed non-European collections including thousands of artefacts looted from the palace of Benin Kingdom during the 1897 invasion would be on display at the celebration and commissioning of the last part of opening of Humboldt Forum.

It was learnt that the Benin monarch's representatives are to be led by his brother, His Royal Highness, Prince Aghatise Erediuwa.

According to the invitation letter made available to journalists in Benin City, Edo State and jointly endorsed by Prof. Dr Hartmut Dorgerloh, General Director Humboldt and Prof. Dr. Lars -Christian Koch, Director Ethnological Museum, expected to take place on the 16th, September 2022, would also host friends, partners and colleagues.

The delegation of German ethnological museum led by Koch had in April 2022, interacted with the Benin Monarch on planned return and restitution of historic Benin artefacts.

Solomon Okuduwa who provided technical support had led the German ethnologists to the historic Igun streets where they also met with the association of Bronzes casters.

The Forum located in the heart of Berlin is a hub of exhibitions which attract researchers and arts lovers and aims to be the cultural destination compared with the London museum.

The museum had announced plans to pursue conversations with Nigerian officials regarding the repatriation of the Benin Bronzes in its collections and pledged to repatriate Benin Bronzes in its collections.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X