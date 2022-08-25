Ghana: Minister for Youth and Sports Launches National Fitness Day

24 August 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Priscilla Nimako

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has launched a National Fitness Day to promote good health among Ghanaians.

The Day, which will commence on Saturday, 10th September 2022 in Accra, will be observed in the second week of every month.

The Minister said low physical activities could lead to weak cognitive performance, adding that there was a need for Ghanaians to exercise to prevent sicknesses and their associated medical bills.

Mr Ussif said the concept was very common in the USA and UK and urged Ghanaians to partake in fitness exercise to stay healthy.

"A healthy nation is a happy and productive nation and everyone within the corporate and civil organizations must partner with government to make the event a successful one," he added.

On his part, the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof Peter Twumasi, pledged his support for the initiative, which he said would help promote sports in the country.

A demonstration from the National Fitness Instructors was also held to encourage the public to engage in aerobics and other forms of physical activities.

