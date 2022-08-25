Sierra Leone: 34 Military Hospital Commends Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

The Deputy Matron of 34 Military Hospital, Stephanie Hawa Fofanah has on Saturday August 20, 2022 commended members of Freetown Sierra Leone Stake, of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for cleaning the hospital through its All Africa Service Project.

The All Africa Service Project is a one-day activity undertaken by members of the Church in every August. As part of this year's activity, the Freetown Sierra Leone Stake organized the cleaning of 34 Military Hospital and its surrounding. Some of the places cleaned include: Accident and Emergency Department and its environment, Male Medical Ward, Female Surgical Ward, Male Surgical Ward, and the surrounding of Maternity Ward.

"We really appreciate the Church for cleaning our Hospital," the Deputy Matron said. "This service means that the Church is glad for the impact the hospital is creating in the country which made them to select it for the cleaning exercise."

She added that even the patients are happen for the cleaning because they know that "cleaning is next to godliness". "We know that this Church is our Number one neighbor because you have left your busy schedules to come and help us clean," she emphasized, adding that they will not forget such service.

The Stake President of Freetown Sierra Leone Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Kenneth Pambu explained that they have choose once a year for the members of the Church to render volunteering service to the community where they live, noting that they will choose a project based on the needs of the community or sometimes based on request or what the leadership has agreed. "This year, we chose 34 Military Hospital because we value the services the Hospital is providing," President Pambu said. "We focused more on mopping the Wards and corridors including brushing the frontages of the Wards."

Speaking on the purpose of cleaning, he stated that they are here to provide the All Africa Service project for the hospital which will not only be beneficial to the patients, but to the entire staff and community as a whole, noting that the clean service that the Church is rendering is in similitude with the example of the Savour Jesus Christ.

"We provided the cleaning materials and tools. But because of our numbers were large, the cleaning materials were not enough so the hospital management provided some cleaning materials for us including machetes," he added.

When we reach at the hospital because they see we are doing a very good work, they were happy and they help us with cleaning materials.

Salamatu Milton, a member of the Church said that she participated on the cleaning exercise because she wants to live a Christlike life, adding that if you want to live a Christlike life, you should forward His examples. "In the Scripture, we read were Christ washed the feet of His disciples which is a very good example and a sign of humility," she said, pointed out that "she is delighted to participate in it".

The Freetown Sierra Leone Stake comprises nine Wards and a Branch.

Freetown Sierra Leone Stake Communication Team