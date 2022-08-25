Sierra Leone: Referee Duo to Officiate in WAFU Zone a U-20 Tourney

The Confederations of Africa Football, CAF has nominated Sierra Leonean duo; Micheal Conteh and Mohamed K. Koroma to officiate in this year's West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone A U-20 Tournament, which will be held in Mauritania.

Sierra Leone U20 national team will also participate in the tournament and will face 2019 runners-up Mali, host nation Mauritia and Guinea-Bissau in Group A whiles Group B, includes; Cape Verde, Gambia, Guinea, Liberia, and Senegal with the top two teams making progress to the next phase of the tournament.

Earlier, the SLFA Referees Department in collaboration with the Sierra Leone National Football Referees Organization (SLNFRO) last Sunday, August 21st 2022 concluded a three-day refreshers course for FIFA badged referees which both Conteh and Koroma were part of as it was also a preparation for the WAFU Zone A U20 tournament which will run from August 28 to 10th September and will be the first time Mauritania hosting WAFU Zone A tournament.