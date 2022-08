Bechem United recorded their second win in the ongoing GHALCA G6 tournament yesterday, defeating Karela United 1-0 at the Accra Sport Stadium.

A 29th minute strike by Cephas Awunor was enough to hand Bechem United the maximum points.

Karela United accepted the challenge and took the game to their opponents, but failed to find the back of the net with the numerous chances that came their way.

Bechem United last week beat Great Olympics 5-4 on penalties in their opening game of the tournament.